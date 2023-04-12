Home / India News / FM Sitharaman discusses debt vulnerabilities with IMF's Gita Gopinath

FM Sitharaman discusses debt vulnerabilities with IMF's Gita Gopinath

BySnehashish Roy
Apr 12, 2023 10:07 AM IST

The Finance Minster also congratulated Gopinath for accelerating India's work on the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable along with the World Bank.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met with International Monetary Fund's (IMF) first deputy manager Gita Gopinath on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank spring meeting 2023 in Washington. Sitharaman discussed debt vulnerabilities along with other issues during the meeting.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman and IMF's first deputy manager Gita Gopinath.(Twitter)
FM Nirmala Sitharaman and IMF's first deputy manager Gita Gopinath.(Twitter)

Also read: ‘Muslims in India…’: Nirmala Sitharaman on negative Western ‘perception’

According to Union finance ministry's tweet, Sitharaman noted IMF's concerns on key downside risks to the economy. “FM Smt.@nsitharaman noted IMF’s concerns on key downside risks to the economy including financial sector stress, rising real interest rates, elevated debt, inflation, geo-political fragmentation, and faltering growth in China, as highlighted in World Economic Outlook,” it said.

The Finance Minster also congratulated Gopinath for accelerating India's work on the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable along with the World Bank.

Sitharaman is chairing a high-powered Indian delegation to attend the IMF-World Bank spring meeting. She acknowledged IMF's support to the G20 presidency of India in the form of inputs towards developing evidence-based policy guidance.

Gopinath congratulated the Finance Minister for having fruitful discussions that translated the February consensus on the need for a globally coordinated policy response on crypto assets into an agreed set of guiding principles and an action plan on crypto assets.

Sitharaman earlier met with her Saudi Arabian counterpart Mohammed Aljadaan and discusses the global debt crisis along with the strengthening of multilateral development banks. They also discussed global inflation issues and improving the implementation of the Common Framework as well as need to tackle glonbal debt distress.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

Topics
finance minister international monetary fund world bank nirmala sitharaman gita gopinath + 3 more
finance minister international monetary fund world bank nirmala sitharaman gita gopinath + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out