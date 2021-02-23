Focus on addressing global issues: PM Modi asks students at IIT Kharagpur
- The Prime Minister said that if IITs start addressing the problems India is currently facing then it will also gradually be able to address global issues.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have to play the role of ‘Institutes of Indigenous Technologies’ in the future. The Prime Minister said that if IITs start addressing the problems India is currently facing then it will also gradually be able to address global issues. He added that India’s large population provides a huge opportunity for entrepreneurs to exercise their ideas.
“IITs have to be taken to the next level so that they not only remain Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) but also become Institutes of Indigenous Technologies. If IITs address problems that Indians are facing then they can also address global issues. If experiments are successful in India, then globally they are bound to be a success,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the 66th convocation of IIT Kharagpur in West Bengal.
He said that as engineers students of IIT have the ability to study problems at different levels. He said that engineers can study the pattern of a problem and can provide long term solutions. “As an engineer, you have the ability to move things from patterns to patents. That is, in a way, you have the vision to see subjects in more detail. In this way, you have the vision to see subjects in a more detailed way,” the Prime Minister added.
PM Modi in his address also asked students to practice three mantras. He said that students should follow the goals set by them in their lives by following the mantras of self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness. “You have to become startups to bring about a change in the lives of people. You have to work on self three - self-awareness, self-confidence and selflessness. You should recognise your potential and move forward, move ahead with full confidence, move ahead with selflessness,” he said.
During his address, PM Modi also asked students to develop infrastructure which can withstand the effects of natural disasters. “Climate change is a major challenge before the world. India drew the attention of the world to the issue of disaster management. You can see what happened recently in Uttarakhand. We should focus on improving disaster-resilient infrastructure that can withstand natural disasters,” the Prime Minister said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lakha Sidhana, Jan 26 violence accused on run, spotted at farmers' rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These states require a negative RT-PCR test for entry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: Peace panel formed for dialogue with Maoists and the state
- The committee will start meetings soon and will form district committees in each violence-affected district of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi court grants bail to activist Disha Ravi in toolkit case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Actor on tractor’: Union minister Pralhad Joshi questions Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fragmentation of tiger habitat is leading to inbreeding, low survival: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In bail plea, Nodeep Kaur claims she was 'beaten and tortured' by police
- The 23-year-old activist, hailing from Punjab's Muktsar district, has also claimed that her medical examination was not conducted in violation of section 54 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur: Passengers from Maharashtra, Kerala to be tested for Covid at airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Narendra Modi’s new mantra for IIT students: Self-Three
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Focus on addressing global issues: PM Modi asks students at IIT Kharagpur
- The Prime Minister said that if IITs start addressing the problems India is currently facing then it will also gradually be able to address global issues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Days after dip in Sangam, Priyanka Gandhi continues outreach in Nishad community
- The Nishad community is a caste group listed under Other Backward Classes in UP. Nishads are heavily dependent on the tourism industry as they ferry tourists in the famous ghats of Varanasi and Prayagraj.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Covid-19 test mandatory for people arriving from five states
- The decision was taken in face of a sudden rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in several states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arvind Kejriwal wants farmers to commit suicide, alleges BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day violence: Farmer leaders’ arrest triggers protests in Jammu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox