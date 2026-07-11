‘Folded hands, kept saying no’: Jaipur girl's parents recount what happened inside class moments before fall

Nearly eight months after a nine-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at a Jaipur private school, her parents have released fresh CCTV footage from her classroom, claiming it shows repeated bullying by classmates and a lack of intervention by the teacher despite the child seeking help with “folded hands”.

Jaipur girl approached teacher five times, folded hands, claim parents (Screengrab from a CCTV clip released online)

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The Class 4 student, allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of the school building on November 1 last year. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The release of the footage comes weeks after Rajasthan Police filed a chargesheet in the case.

‘She approached the teacher five times’

The girl's mother claimed that her daughter was bullied by a classmate for nearly an hour while the teacher failed to intervene. She said it all “started with the boy who was sitting in front of her,” NDTV reported.

”My daughter (child's name has been withheld to protect her identity) was continuously telling him to look forward, to look at the board. She was a disciplined child. She was on her seat, not moving or complaining," the distressed mom told the TV channel.

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{{^usCountry}} “After 55 minutes of bullying, she went to the teacher. You can see there is a gesture like this (mimics with folded hands) ma'am, ma'am. It needs a lot of courage, a lot of courage to approach the class teacher five times. Not once, five times. Five times she went to the teacher to explain. She kept saying ma'am I did not do this. I did not say this ma'am. No ma'am, no," the mother added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After 55 minutes of bullying, she went to the teacher. You can see there is a gesture like this (mimics with folded hands) ma'am, ma'am. It needs a lot of courage, a lot of courage to approach the class teacher five times. Not once, five times. Five times she went to the teacher to explain. She kept saying ma'am I did not do this. I did not say this ma'am. No ma'am, no," the mother added. {{/usCountry}}

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She further alleged that the teacher failed to respond appropriately, “The teacher cornered her, she participated in that bullying.”

The family also recalled that the child had appeared happy the previous evening and had reportedly celebrated Halloween. However, inside the classroom, she was "showing all the alarming signs, putting her hands on her forehead. This means the child is going through something immense, something very painful she is seeing on the digital slate," the mother was quoted as saying.

CBSE panel had flagged 18 months of bullying

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According to an HT report from November last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had issued a show-cause notice to the Jaipur school after a two-member committee investigated the incident.

The committee found that the "spot of fall was washed" before forensic examination and noted that the school had allegedly ignored repeated complaints of bullying made by the girl's parents over nearly 18 months.

According to the committee's findings, Amaira approached her class teacher five times in the final 45 minutes before the incident regarding remarks allegedly written by classmates on a digital slate.

The CCTV footage reviewed by the committee reportedly showed that the teacher "took no corrective action" despite the child appearing "puzzled", "embarrassed" and "extremely disturbed". The panel also noted that she was not referred to the school counsellor despite displaying signs of distress, raising concerns over compliance with CBSE's anti-bullying and counselling norms.

Parents' body seeks probe into teacher appointments

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Meanwhile, parents' organisation Sanyukt Abhibhavak Sangh on Friday demanded an independent investigation into alleged irregularities in teacher appointments, qualifications and regulatory compliance at the school.

According to PTI's report, the group's spokesperson, Abhishek Jain Bittu, cited documents submitted before the Rajasthan high court and alleged discrepancies in teacher recruitment and staffing records.

"CBSE inspection records reflected a sharp change in teacher strength between the academic sessions 2024-25 and 2025-26 and several appointment letters and qualification records were not produced during inspection," he claimed.