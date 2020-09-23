For 5th consecutive day, recoveries surpass fresh Covid-19 cases in India | All you need to know

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 11:55 IST

Continuing the positive recovery trend, India for the fifth consecutive day recorded more daily recoveries than the number of fresh cases — in the same span of time. The change in the trend started from September 19, when India was reporting around 90,00 daily Covid-19 cases. On September 19, the number of recoveries was over 95,000.

In the last few days, the number of fresh daily cases has dipped and from 90,000-mark has settled in the 80,000-mark, making an exception on September 22, when India recorded the lowest daily case of 75,083

September 23

Recoveries: 89,746

Fresh cases: 83,347

September 22

Recoveries: 1,01,468

Fresh cases: 75,083

September 21

Recoveries: 93,356

Fresh cases: 86,961

September 20

Recoveries: 94,612

Fresh cases: 92,605

September 19

Recoveries: 95,880

Fresh cases: Around 90,000

“We get swayed by the narrative that India has over 50 lakh cases, but we forget that nearly 45 lakh people have already recovered,” health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday.

When the number of recoveries surpass the number of active cases, it is considered as an indication of “flattening the curve” worldwide. But the trend has to go on for a number of days before it can be said that the curve has been flattened.

In June, when unlock 1.0 was announced, the number of recoveries surpassed active Covid-19 cases. From time to time, hotspot states like Delhi, Kerala too achieved more number of recoveries than active number of cases. But the trend didn’t continue for long.