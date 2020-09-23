Recoveries cross 4.5 million-mark in India, 83,347 fresh cases reported in last 24 hours

india

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 10:19 IST

India recorded 83,347 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 56,46,010. The number of recoveries reached 45,87,613 while deaths cross 90,000 mark to reach 90,020.

India is now testing more than 12 lakh people for Covid-19 daily, the latest data released by the Union health ministry has revealed. More than 6.5 crore tests have so far been completed in the country. “The improvement in the testing rate is leading to early identification of positive cases which, in turn, will reduce the positivity rate in future,” the ministry said.

India’s share in global Covid-19 recoveries is 19.5%, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday as the country recorded over 100,000 (101,468) recoveries from the disease, for the first time, on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the chief ministers of seven states that are majorly contributing to the Covid-19 caseload of the country, including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 18,390 fresh Covid-19 infections, pushing the total to 1,242,770. The state surpassed 60 lakh Covid tests with its highest number of samples tested in a 24-hour period with 105,026 tests. Active number of cases in the state stood at 272,410.

Delhi, on the other hand, has recorded 3,816 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to over 2.53 lakh, while the death count climbed to 5,051.