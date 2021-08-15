For 75th Independence Day, PM Modi dons saffron turban

Every year on Independence Day, it is not only his speeches that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for; he is also known for his sartorial choices on the occasion, as he addresses the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. Beginning 2014, when PM Modi delivered his first national address on August 15, his colourful turbans have, in particular, garnered a lot of attention.

Sunday was no different, as PM Modi stepped out in a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail, as against his headgear from last year, when he put on an orange and yellow turban with a long trail. Meanwhile, in 2019, he wore a red and orange “lehriya” turban with a tinge of green.

Also Read | PM Modi coins new mantra, adds Sabka Prayas to Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas

Besides PM’s turbans, his “kurtas,” too, have been a focus of attention. This year, the Prime Minister, in a departure from the preceding years, chose to go with a powder blue waist coat. In 2020, he went with a traditional “kurta” and “churidar,” while a year before that, PM Modi wore a white “kurta.”

Also Read | ‘Happy Independence Day, India!’: Google honours cultural traditions with unique doodle

Prime Minister Modi’s speech on Sunday lasted for more than 90 minutes, on the lines of all his previous speeches on August 15, as he addressed the nation and made several key announcements. He also listed achievements of his government and laid out plans for the future. India’s Olympic contingent, which registered the country’s best-ever performance by winning seven medals in the recently concluded Games in Tokyo, was also present for the ceremony, and was hailed by PM Modi in his speech.