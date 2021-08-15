Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / For 75th Independence Day, PM Modi dons saffron turban
india news

For 75th Independence Day, PM Modi dons saffron turban

Over the years, on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sartorial choices, especially turbans, have garnered a lot of attention.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 09:29 AM IST
PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Sunday (ANI)

Every year on Independence Day, it is not only his speeches that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for; he is also known for his sartorial choices on the occasion, as he addresses the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. Beginning 2014, when PM Modi delivered his first national address on August 15, his colourful turbans have, in particular, garnered a lot of attention.

 

Sunday was no different, as PM Modi stepped out in a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail, as against his headgear from last year, when he put on an orange and yellow turban with a long trail. Meanwhile, in 2019, he wore a red and orange “lehriya” turban with a tinge of green.

Also Read | PM Modi coins new mantra, adds Sabka Prayas to Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas

Besides PM’s turbans, his “kurtas,” too, have been a focus of attention. This year, the Prime Minister, in a departure from the preceding years, chose to go with a powder blue waist coat. In 2020, he went with a traditional “kurta” and “churidar,” while a year before that, PM Modi wore a white “kurta.”

Also Read | ‘Happy Independence Day, India!’: Google honours cultural traditions with unique doodle

Prime Minister Modi’s speech on Sunday lasted for more than 90 minutes, on the lines of all his previous speeches on August 15, as he addressed the nation and made several key announcements. He also listed achievements of his government and laid out plans for the future. India’s Olympic contingent, which registered the country’s best-ever performance by winning seven medals in the recently concluded Games in Tokyo, was also present for the ceremony, and was hailed by PM Modi in his speech. 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india independence day prime minister narendra modi narendra modi rjd boycott prime minister narendra modi
TRENDING NEWS

People share ‘genuinely controversial’ opinions about popular dishes on Twitter

‘Happy Independence Day, India!’: Google honours dance forms with unique doodle

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘not funny’ line from ZNMD sparks hilarious Twitter trend

Man did this when kids from neighbourhood started playing musical instruments
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP