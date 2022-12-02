For Manipur govt jobs, candidates who know more local languages will have edge

IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday said people who know more local languages will get priority in the state government’s recruitment process in the northeastern state.

“Priority will be definitely given to those candidates (who know more local dialects while applying for government jobs),” Biren Singh told the inaugural function of “Two months local language training programme of seven languages” organised by the Department of Language Planning & Implementation in Imphal.

Singh said there was no harm in learning different languages. “The idea behind the local language training programme is to maintain unity among different communities and go together as one,” he said, adding that it will help people from different communities to understand and think about other communities.

Biren also urged people to restrict the usage of mobile phones by children only for education and gaining knowledge.

Education minister Basantakumar said the local language initiative by the chief minister will help to bring different communities of the state closer to one another.”

Under the initiative, 280 people (40 participants for each dialect) will be provided 2-month training in the seven local languages including Meitei, Tangkhul, Poumai, Rongmei, Anal, Paite and Thadou. The training will initially be held in Imphal on a pilot basis.