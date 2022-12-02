Home / India News / For Manipur govt jobs, candidates who know more local languages will have edge

For Manipur govt jobs, candidates who know more local languages will have edge

india news
Updated on Dec 02, 2022 10:01 PM IST

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh also urged people to restrict the usage of mobile phones by children only for education and gaining knowledge.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh encouraged people to learn more local languages and dialects in Manipur (ANI)
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh encouraged people to learn more local languages and dialects in Manipur (ANI)
BySobhapati Samom

IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday said people who know more local languages will get priority in the state government’s recruitment process in the northeastern state.

“Priority will be definitely given to those candidates (who know more local dialects while applying for government jobs),” Biren Singh told the inaugural function of “Two months local language training programme of seven languages” organised by the Department of Language Planning & Implementation in Imphal.

Singh said there was no harm in learning different languages. “The idea behind the local language training programme is to maintain unity among different communities and go together as one,” he said, adding that it will help people from different communities to understand and think about other communities.

Biren also urged people to restrict the usage of mobile phones by children only for education and gaining knowledge.

Education minister Basantakumar said the local language initiative by the chief minister will help to bring different communities of the state closer to one another.”

Under the initiative, 280 people (40 participants for each dialect) will be provided 2-month training in the seven local languages including Meitei, Tangkhul, Poumai, Rongmei, Anal, Paite and Thadou. The training will initially be held in Imphal on a pilot basis.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out