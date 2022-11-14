‘Forced conversion a very serious issue’: Supreme Court seeks Centre's reply on steps taken

The Supreme Court on Monday observed that forced conversion is a “very serious issue" that affects the security of the nation and directed the Centre to take a stand on the matter and file a response in a week informing steps being taken to prevent such occurrence.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and Hima Kohli said, “If it (forced religious conversion) is found to be correct and true, it is a very serious issue that may ultimately affect the security of the nation and the freedom of conscience and religion of citizens.”

“Sincere efforts are to be made by the Centre to stop forced conversions. Otherwise, a very difficult situation will come. Tell us what action do you propose....You have to step in,” the bench said.

The order was passed on a PIL filed by Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking an offence on forced conversions to be inserted in the Indian Penal Code. The court will examine the matter again on November 28.

