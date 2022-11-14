Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Forced conversion a very serious issue’: Supreme Court seeks Centre's reply on steps taken

Published on Nov 14, 2022 03:59 PM IST

The order was passed on a PIL filed by Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking an offence on forced conversions to be inserted in the Indian Penal Code.

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI Photo)
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Abraham Thomas | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

The Supreme Court on Monday observed that forced conversion is a “very serious issue" that affects the security of the nation and directed the Centre to take a stand on the matter and file a response in a week informing steps being taken to prevent such occurrence.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and Hima Kohli said, “If it (forced religious conversion) is found to be correct and true, it is a very serious issue that may ultimately affect the security of the nation and the freedom of conscience and religion of citizens.”

“Sincere efforts are to be made by the Centre to stop forced conversions. Otherwise, a very difficult situation will come. Tell us what action do you propose....You have to step in,” the bench said.

The order was passed on a PIL filed by Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking an offence on forced conversions to be inserted in the Indian Penal Code. The court will examine the matter again on November 28.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

