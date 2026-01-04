‘Forced to consider suicide’: Unnao rape survivor alleges mental torture by convict's supporters

The Unnao rape case survivor on Saturday made an emotional appeal, saying that she has been wandering from place to place for more than a year and that she has been mentally tortured by the supporters of Kuldeep Sengar, a convict in the case. Unnao rape survivor claimed that she and her husband have been facing a smear campaign on social media and sought wider public support. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

She claimed that she and her husband have been facing a smear campaign on social media and sought wider public support.

Her remarks come just days after the daughter of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar claimed on X that her father was innocent and sought public support.

ALSO READ | Unnao rape survivor vows more fight; Kuldeep Sengar’s daughter cries foul play: Who said what after SC's big order "I've been wandering for a year. I've been wandering while living in Delhi. I wandered for a year while living in Uttar Pradesh, and then, under pressure, an FIR was filed. My father was killed, and only then was an FIR registered. My message to Aishwarya Sengar is that if you've been roaming around for eight years, I've been suffering and wandering from place to place for more than a year," the survivor told news agency ANI.

She further stated that she is not being allowed to live in this world, adding that "Kuldeep Sengar raped me, but his supporters are mentally torturing me...I'm being tortured so much that I'm being forced to consider suicide".

The Unnao rape survivor asked why Sengar's daughter is writing letters to her. "Revealing the picture of a rape victim is a very serious crime...His supporters are doing this...Till the time the Police don't tell me what action they will take against this, I will sit here in protest," she added.

ALSO READ | ‘Will not rest until he is hanged’: Unnao rape survivor welcomes Supreme Court stay on Sengar’s bail The rape survivor, in a video message as well, claimed that she and her husband had been subjected to a smear campaign on social media over the past two days by people identifying themselves as Kuldeep Sengar's supporters.

She alleged that a post was being circulated online, claiming that a 'Kshatriya conference' in support of Sengar has been called at Jantar Mantar on January 11 by his daughters.

"I am also a daughter of the Kshatriya community. I am also a daughter of this country. Please become my voice. A criminal has no caste," the survivor said in the video message.

The Unnao rape case resurfaced after the Delhi High Court suspended the jail term of Kuldeep Sengar, who is serving life imprisonment in the 2017 case. The court said that Sengar has already served seven years and five months in prison.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenged the high court order in the Supreme Court, which stayed the order amid public outcry.

Massive outrage spread across the nation in 2017 after the survivor accused the then BJP MLA Sengar of rape, and later alleged intimidation and harassment.

The matter continued to draw attention after the death of the survivor's father.

The rape case and other connected cases were transferred to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh on the directions of the apex court on August 1, 2019.

Sengar's appeal against his conviction in the custodial death case of the survivor's father is also pending.