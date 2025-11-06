Forces plan big op against top Maoist, lethal fighting unit

RAIPUR : Security forces are preparing one of the biggest coordinated anti-Maoist operations in Bastar to eliminate top CPI (Maoist) commander Mandvi Hidma and his Battalion Number 1, considered the most lethal fighting unit of the outlawed group, officials familiar with the development said. Representatioanl photo. (PTI)

Hidma led the Battalion number 1 of CPI ( Maoist ) for almost of decade. He was the main planner of all major attacks on security forces in the last 15 years and was recently made secretary of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKZC), a powerful decision-making body of the outlawed CPI (Maoist).

The offensive, planned across Sukma, Narayanpur and Bijapur districts, will target 50 key villages still under Maoist influence where Hidma and other senior leaders are believed to be camping.

Following recent encounters that claimed the lives of several senior Maoist leaders, forces have intensified preparations for what is being described as a “decisive and final push” against insurgents.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a deadline of March 2026 to completely clear the Bastar forests of Maoist presence.

With just five months left, security forces have been directed to remain on high alert.

“Ten special teams have been constituted, and the leaves of all personnel have been cancelled to maintain operational readiness. We will focus mainly in Bijapur and Sukma where Hidma is believe to be camping with more than 150 arms cadres,” said one of the officials cited above.

The operation will be a joint one involving District Reserve Gaurd ( DRG ), Bastar Fighters , Special Task Force and Central Reserve Police Force units.

The officials said said Hidma had a narrow escaped earlier this year in an encounter in Karregutta Hills where 31 Maoists were killed. The encounter began on April 2025 and lasted 21 days.

Hidma, a native of Sukma district, is one of the most wanted Maoist commanders in India. He is believed to be the mastermind behind the 2010 Dantewada massacre in which 76 CRPF personnel were killed, and the 2021 Tarrem ambush in Bijapur in which 22 security personnel killed. Officials describe him as the last remaining top-rung Maoist leader still active in south Bastar.

“Neutralising Hidma and dismantling his battalion will mark a crucial milestone toward ending the decades-long Maoist insurgency in the region,” the officials said.

Battalion No. 1 is described by security officials as the Maoists’ last active battalion in the area; it is formally headed by Barse Devi under the supervision of Hidma.

The unit is reported to comprise at least 130 cadres who are heavily armed and trained in guerrilla warfare; most members are said to have been handpicked by Hidma.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sunderraj P said the police and security forces deployed in the Bastar region remain firmly committed to ensuring lasting peace, security, and development for its people.

“While many former Maoist cadres have recognised the futility of violence and chosen to rejoin the mainstream, a small number of elements within the CPI (Maoist) continue to engage in violent and disruptive acts against innocent civilians and security personnel,” he added.

“We once again appeal to all the remaining Maoist cadres, including Hidma, Pappa Rao, Barse Deva and others, to lay down their arms, embrace the rule of law, and take part in building a constructive society. Those who persist in violence will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law,” he said.