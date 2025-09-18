Forces to form 3 joint military stations to bolster integration

The Indian armed forces on Wednesday decided to form three new joint military stations on the concluding day of the Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC-2025) in Kolkata in a step towards boosting jointness and integration among the three services, an essential prerequisite to the creation of theatre commands. Chief of defence staff, Anil Chauhan (File photo)(File/@HQ_IDS_India X)

Details of the plan or names of the three stations were not immediately known, but joint logistics nodes are already operational in Mumbai, Guwahati and Port Blair for the logistics integration of the three services.

Another decision pertained to merging the education wings of the three services and creating a tri-services education corps.

“On the final day of the Combined Commanders’ Conference 2025, a decision by all the Chiefs and Commanders for merging of education branches of three services to form a single #TriServices Education Corps was announced. The decision on formation of three #Joint Military Stations was also announced,” Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) wrote on X.

The need to enhance jointness and integration among the three services came into sharp focus at the top conference in Kolkata during a session chaired by chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructing the defence ministry to take swift and concrete measures to bolster greater jointness in the military to meet challenges of the future battlefield.

“Additionally, #CDS reviewed the directions given by Hon’ble #PM and #RM and discussed the roadmap of implementing them in a time bound manner. #CCC2025 has been instrumental in identifying and finalising the most important transformations required that will drive impactful changes in the future,” the IDS said.

The discussions touched upon a raft of key aspects including fostering interoperability in the armed forces, streamlining decision-making and reforming institutional structures in the space, cyber, information and special operations domains, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The talk by the CDS also drew attention to emerging threats and future challenges in a rapidly evolving security landscape; he also provided a detailed update on the Year of Reforms, elaborating on the action plans formulated in line with the government’s directions.

The theme for this year’s conference was Year of Reforms --- Transforming for the Future.

The setting up of theatre commands for integrated application of force, operational efficiency, and optimal resource utilisation is among the nine areas identified by the defence ministry for focused intervention in 2025, which was declared Year of Reforms in January.

Other areas include building indigenous capabilities to strengthen the armed forces, simplifying acquisition procedures for swifter capability development and new domains such as cyber and space. Defence minister Rajnath Singh is conducting a quarterly review of the defence reforms, including theaterisation, being driven by the government to boost the armed forces’ combat readiness.

The apex conference comes at a time when there are differences within the three services on theaterisation, a long-awaited reform for the best use of the military’s resources to fight future wars.

On Tuesday, Singh underscored the importance of jointness and synergy among the three services as well as with other agencies, in line with the whole-of-nation approach, terming it as essential to deal with future challenges. Addressing the top three-day conference on its opening day, Modi on Monday asked the defence ministry to swiftly implement concrete steps to achieve greater jointness, atmanirbharta and innovation to meet future challenges and prevail against any eventuality.

The conference also put the spotlight on adopting a technology-led approach to modern warfare, with innovations integrated seamlessly into the military’s operational doctrine. Chauhan highlighted the need to institutionalise reforms as an ongoing process, aimed at preparing the armed forces to effectively tackle challenges in an increasingly complex global environment.

“The successful conduct of CCC-2025 marks a major step in transforming the armed forces into a more integrated, technologically advanced, and operationally agile force, fully capable of addressing multi-domain threats, safeguarding national interests and contributing to nation building, global peace and stability,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, one of the highlights of the conference was the official release of the Joint Military Space Doctrine, a milestone in institutionalising the key domain as a part of the national security strategy. To be sure, China is expanding its space capabilities at a ripping pace and can potentially disable or knock out satellites. It is known to possess capabilities to disrupt satellite signals using jammers as well as other anti-satellite technologies.

India is also working on a national military space policy, with the initiatives being a part of the government’s efforts to protect the country’s space-based assets and bolster military capabilities to take on new challenges.