Forcible entry not seen on SUV with explosives found near Ambani's house: Police

This led the investigators of Mumbai Crime Branch to suspect that it may have been opened with a duplicate key when it was stolen, he said.
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Police personnel stand guard at Mukesh Ambani's residence, a day after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai on February 26. (PTI)

There were no marks indicating a forcible opening of doors of the Scorpio which was found with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house last month, a senior police official said here on Friday.

This led the investigators of Mumbai Crime Branch to suspect that it may have been opened with a duplicate key when it was stolen, he said.

The case has been now taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Mansukh Hiran, in whose possession the SUV was, had claimed that it was stolen from Vikhroli area a week before it was found outside Ambani's house. Hiran was found dead in mysterious circumstances on March 5.

"We did not find any marks suggesting that the doors were opened using force," said the official who was part of the crime branch probe team.

But the forensic lab report of the vehicle was awaited, he added.

Hiran had said he had left it on the road as its steering got jammed on the night of February 17.

Meanwhile, on Friday an NIA team visited Thane police officials to get information related to the case, sources said.

The Maharashtra ATS, which is probing Hiran's death, also recorded some persons' statements in Thane, sources added.

