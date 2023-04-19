Foreign liquor, cigarettes worth around 1 cr seized in Mizoram

Foreign liquor and cigarettes worth a total of ₹99.3 lakh have been seized in Mizoram's Champhai district close to the India-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles (AR) said in a statement. The seized consignment has been handed over to the Customs department for further legal proceedings, the statement added. (Representative)

Acting on a tip-off, AR and customs officials raided Ruantlang village on Tuesday and seized 351 cases of foreign liquor worth ₹12.8 lakh and 51 cartons of foreign cigarettes worth ₹76.5 lakh, it said.

