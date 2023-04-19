Home / India News / Foreign liquor, cigarettes worth around 1 cr seized in Mizoram

Foreign liquor, cigarettes worth around 1 cr seized in Mizoram

PTI |
Apr 19, 2023 01:10 PM IST

Officials raided Ruantlang village on Tuesday and seized 351 cases of foreign liquor worth ₹12.8 lakh and 51 cartons of foreign cigarettes worth ₹76.5 lakh

Foreign liquor and cigarettes worth a total of 99.3 lakh have been seized in Mizoram's Champhai district close to the India-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles (AR) said in a statement.

The seized consignment has been handed over to the Customs department for further legal proceedings, the statement added. (Representative)
The seized consignment has been handed over to the Customs department for further legal proceedings, the statement added.

Acting on a tip-off, AR and customs officials raided Ruantlang village on Tuesday and seized 351 cases of foreign liquor worth 12.8 lakh and 51 cartons of foreign cigarettes worth 76.5 lakh, it said.

The seized consignment has been handed over to the Customs department for further legal proceedings, the statement added.

