Foreign liquor, cigarettes worth around ₹1 cr seized in Mizoram
PTI |
Apr 19, 2023 01:10 PM IST
Officials raided Ruantlang village on Tuesday and seized 351 cases of foreign liquor worth ₹12.8 lakh and 51 cartons of foreign cigarettes worth ₹76.5 lakh
Foreign liquor and cigarettes worth a total of ₹99.3 lakh have been seized in Mizoram's Champhai district close to the India-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles (AR) said in a statement.
Acting on a tip-off, AR and customs officials raided Ruantlang village on Tuesday and seized 351 cases of foreign liquor worth ₹12.8 lakh and 51 cartons of foreign cigarettes worth ₹76.5 lakh, it said.
The seized consignment has been handed over to the Customs department for further legal proceedings, the statement added.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times