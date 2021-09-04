Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Foreign minister Jaishankar to visit Denmark today as part of 4-day Central Europe tour, details here

Jaishankar's four-day visit to central Europe is meant to provide an opportunity for reviewing the progress in bilateral ties with these three Central European nations, according to an official statement released by the Union ministry of external affairs.
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 05:58 AM IST
Union minister of external affairs Dr S Jaishankar (File Photo / ANI)

Minister of external affairs S Jaishankar will be visiting the Nordic country of Denmark on Saturday, September 4, as part of his four-day tour to central Europe. Jaishankar had visited the Balkan nations of Slovenia and Croatia on the first two days of his visit (that is, on September 2 and 3) and held bilateral talks with the leadership of the two countries, advancing India's interests with the European Union (EU).

On Saturday and Sunday, respectively the third and fourth days of his visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to be in Denmark, where the minister will be attending a meeting with his counterpart there.

Jaishankar's four-day visit to central Europe is meant to provide an opportunity for reviewing the progress in bilateral ties with these three Central European nations, according to a statement released by the Union ministry of external affairs. It said that the minister will be attempting to strengthen, during his visits, the “multifaceted relationship” that India has with the European Union.

Once in Denmark, external affairs minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to co-chair the fourth round of the Indo-Danish joint commission meeting, which plans to undertake a comprehensive review of the bilateral cooperation under the Green Strategic Partnership, established during the virtual summit in September last year.

Jaishankar on Thursday attended an informal meeting in Slovenia with the foreign ministers of the EU member states. He then held discussions with his counterparts on issues of ‘mutual interests’, one which takes special significance in light of the fact that Slovenia currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union. The informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council was held at an estate near the city of Kranj under the “Gymnich” format, a person familiar with developments told Hindustan Times on the condition of anonymity. He also attended the annual Bled Strategic Forum (BSF) being held in Slovenia, and participated in the panel discussion on "Partnership for a Rules-Based Order in the Indo-Pacific".

In Croatia, Jaishankar held talks with his counterpart, Gordan Grlić Radman, on issues that concern India's relationship with the Balkan nation and other regional and global issues.

