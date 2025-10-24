Foreign policy, trade deals designed to protect interests of youth: Prime Minister

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is committed to empowering the youth, who play a key role in building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India), and that the government’s domestic and foreign policies, including recent trade deals, have been framed with their interests at the core. The PM also referred to the trade pacts signed with countries such as Korea, Brazil, and Singapore, and said these agreements have been inked with an eye on creating avenues for the youth. (@NarendraModi)

Addressing the 17th Rozgaar Mela in Bihar, where he distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits in various government departments, the Prime Minister said, “For the past 11 years, the country has been moving forward with the resolve to build a Viksit Bharat, and the youth have played the most significant role in this. That responsibility lies with you. Empowering youth is a priority of the BJP-NDA government.”

The PM, who has earlier described the youth as one of the country’s four castes — along with women, farmers, and the poor — said that India, being one of the youngest nations in the world, draws its major strength from the potential of its youth.

“In every sector, we are moving forward with this vision and confidence. Even our foreign policy is designed keeping the interests of youth in mind. Our diplomatic talks and global Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) now include provisions for youth training, upskilling, and employment generation. Recently, the British Prime Minister visited India, and during this visit, India and Britain agreed to increase investment in AI, FinTech, and clean energy sectors,” he said.

The PM also referred to the trade pacts signed with countries such as Korea, Brazil, and Singapore, and said these agreements have been inked with an eye on creating avenues for the youth.

“Agreements have been reached to increase investment. The free trade agreement between India and Britain a few months ago will also create new opportunities. Investment partnerships have also been established with several European countries, which have the potential to create new jobs,” he said.

The appointment letters handed out to youth from across the country, the PM said, were not mere government jobs but an opportunity to serve the nation with honesty and integrity.

“Receiving an appointment letter for a permanent government job amidst the festive season brings double joy — the celebration of festivals and the happiness of success — to you and your family. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you,” he said.

He said that in the last few years, 11 lakh jobs have been offered — not just in the government sector. Under the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgaar Yojana, the government has set a target of providing jobs to 3.5 crore youth, with provisions in place for skill training.

“There’s one more big step for those who reached the final stages of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam but could not be selected. To ensure their efforts do not go to waste, private companies can now track such candidates, interview them, and give them opportunities through the UPSC Pratibha Setu portal,” the PM said.

He also referred to the recent GST reforms, saying there had been record sales during the festive season, which show how next-generation reforms have given new momentum to the country’s economy.