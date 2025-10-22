Delhi CM apprises PM Modi on Yamuna clean-up, Chhath preparations

New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him about the Delhi government’s initiatives, especially the cleaning of the Yamuna and preparations for the Chhath festival, the CM’s office said in a statement.

The CM was accompanied by her family for the meeting at the Prime Minister’s office.

“The CM informed the Prime Minister about the Delhi government’s efforts to make the Yamuna river clean and pollution-free. Measures include enhancing sewage treatment capacity, using modern wastewater treatment technologies, and strictly monitoring industrial effluents. Additionally, green belts are being developed along the riverbanks, and measures are in place to prevent illegal dumping of waste into the river,” the CMO said.

The Yamuna clean-up is one of the key promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the state assembly elections earlier this year. In June, the government launched a 45-point action plan to clean the river, focussing on sewage and solid waste management, drain trapping, and increasing the flow of treated water into the river—with a timeline to bring significant improvement in the water quality of the river over the next two years.

The CMO said that Gupta also briefed the Prime Minister on preparations to make this year’s Chhath festival grand. “Special ghats for Chhath are being constructed on both banks of the Yamuna, ensuring that all necessary facilities are available for devotees. Arrangements include lighting, cleanliness, drinking water, security, medical assistance, and mobile toilets. Officials from the departments are continuously monitoring the cleanliness of the ghats and water quality to ensure devotees face no inconvenience,” the CMO said.

With an estimated Poorvanchali base of over four million people in Delhi, the community has emerged as a major cultural and political force in the city over the past decade, as evidenced by increasing Chhath Puja participation. The festival also turned political over the years, over devotees having to navigate through toxic froth that forms on the river due to heavy pollution.

The CMO said Gupta also briefed the Prime Minister about welfare and infrastructure projects.

“She highlighted that the Delhi government is working swiftly in areas such as transportation, education, water supply, and urban redevelopment. New flyovers, underpasses, and connectivity projects are improving traffic management across the capital. Similarly, the expansion of new healthcare facilities and Ayushman Arogya centres is enhancing medical services for citizens,” it stated.

The CMO said that the Prime Minister assured full support, and that Gupta expressed gratitude for his guidance.