Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla to visit France, Germany and UK in November

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 20:30 IST

Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla will visit France, Germany and the UK during October 29-November 4 – his first trip outside the neighbourhood amid the Covid-19 pandemic – to review bilateral relations and boost cooperation in trade and investment.

The visit will provide India with an opportunity to brief the leadership of the three countries on the latest developments in the border standoff with China and discuss efforts to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific, people familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity.

Shringla will review bilateral relations and discuss matters of mutual interest and “share Indian perspectives with his counterparts and with other key interlocutors”, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

Besides discussing international cooperation in dealing with the pandemic and its consequences, Shringla will interact with businesspersons, academics, intellectuals and the media in the three countries, the statement said.

“France, Germany and the UK are strategic partners of India and are nations with which India has close and well-established relations. Bilateral ties are multi-dimensional and have grown rapidly,” the ministry said.

India’s relations with all three countries are built on a foundation of shared democratic values and “informed by a commonality of interest in issues such as sustainable development and climate change”. India also has very substantial trade and commercial ties and large investment flows with these countries, and works closely with them in multilateral and plurilateral platforms on different issues.

“Indian priorities such as robust and reformed multilateralism, its expanded multilateral and plurilateral engagements, including its forthcoming non-permanent tenure in the UN Security Council, and its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific will be discussed,” the statement said.

Shringla’s visit to these countries is part of India’s continuing international engagement and diplomatic outreach in spite of limitations posed by the pandemic, officials said.

Since the pandemic restricted diplomatic engagements, Shringla has travelled to only two countries in the neighbourhood. He travelled to Bangladesh in August to deliver a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and to push forward connectivity and development projects. Shringla visited Myanmar with Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane earlier this month to boost security and development cooperation.