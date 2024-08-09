Foreign secretary Vikram Misri to visit Nepal on August 11-12

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri will visit during Nepal from August 11-12 to review bilateral relationship and to explore ways to expand cooperation between the two countries. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. (Photo from X)

This will be Misri’s second bilateral foreign visit following a trip to Bhutan shortly after he became the foreign secretary last month, and the first by a senior Indian official after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli formed a new government in Kathmandu last month.

Misri, who is visiting at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Sewa Lamsal, is expected to hold talks with her and meet President Ramchandra Paudel, Prime Minister Oli and foreign minister Arzu Rana, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

The visit “continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and reflects the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its ‘Neighborhood First’ policy”, the external affairs ministry said on Friday while announcing the trip.

India and Nepal share an “age-old civilisational, cultural and people-to-people connect”, the ministry said. Bilateral cooperation has further strengthened in recent years with continued momentum in high-level exchanges and major infrastructure and connectivity projects in Nepal having been completed and new ones undertaken with Indian assistance.

“This visit of [the] foreign secretary will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties,” the ministry said.

The people cited above said the visit will also be an opportunity to ensure continuity in the bilateral relationship following the change of government in Nepal.