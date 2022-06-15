Former Assam minister lodges FIR against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal

SILCHAR: Pressure is mounting on suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal over their controversial remarks on the Prophet, as now former Assam minister Ataur Rahman Mazarbhuiya too has lodged an FIR against the two for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of his community.

The FIR was lodged in Katigorah police station on Tuesday, and the former MLA has asked the police to file a case under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code against the two.

“These two persons have intentionally hurt the sentiments of a section of the society and firm action should be taken against them as per existing law of the nation,” Mazarbhuiya said.

He also appealed to all sections of society to not indulge in any kind of violence while protesting against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal. “We believe in law and we should respect it,” he said.

BJP suspended its national spokesperson Sharma and expelled Delhi media cell chief Jindal after they made controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad recently.

Sharma’s effigies were burnt in Assam’s Cachar district and other parts a few days ago. Considering the situation, the administration imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in all districts of Barak Valley.

“We have prohibited assembly of five or more persons at any place. No person shall carry arms, weapons, explosives, lathis, spears, stones, or any other lethal weapons which can cause injury, except by army and paramilitary. No person or organisation shall take out any procession, rallies, agitational protests, or hold any public meeting without specific permission from the district magistrate. No person shall burst any crackers, bombs, or other sound-producing materials and display any fireworks in public places. No person or organisation shall use any loudspeakers, microphones, or sound-amplifying devices without obtaining specific permission from the district magistrate. This order comes into force with immediate effect and shall remain valid until further order comes,” the Cachar administration said in its order.

Cachar superintendent of police Ramandeep Kaur said there were some protests in the Sonai and Katigorah areas of the district recently.

“After the protests, we reached out to the persons involved and urged them not to provoke anyone. They agreed to the terms, and there have been no protests since. To prevent any further agitation or untoward incident, the district administration has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC,” Kaur said.

The Congress party in Assam has also lodged an FIR against Sharma and Jindal.