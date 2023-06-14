Ex-CM Manjhi’s son Santosh Suman quits Bihar cabinet

Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son, Santosh Suman, on Tuesday quit the state cabinet to protect his Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) from “extinction”, amid a proposal to merge it with the Janata Dal (United). HAM-S national president Santosh Suman. (Santosh Kumar/HT photo)

Suman, who held the SC and ST welfare portfolio and is national president of HAM-S, said he tendered his resignation as he was not ready to “sacrifice his party”. He also said that he took the decision after holding talks with several party leaders over the last 10 days.

HAM-S is part of the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance in Bihar. The Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and the Left are also part of the alliance.

The RJD, however, said there was “no pressure” on HAM to agree to the merger. The party also claimed that Suman, in a letter, expressed his inability to continue with the alliance.

Suman’s resignation was accepted and a notification to this effect was issued by the cabinet secretariat later in the day. According to people aware of the developments, JD(U) MLA Ratnesh Sada is likely to replace Suman.

Speaking to reporters on his resignation, Suman said: “There was no option left for us as the JD(U) wanted HAM to merge with it. It was not acceptable as we could not sacrifice our party. This is why I quit.”

He added: “I have sent my resignation to the chief minister (Nitish Kumar) and personally met Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (senior JD-U) leader and finance minister) to explain my point. I hope my resignation will be accepted.”

Asked if HAM(S) would continue to be a part of the Grand Alliance, Suman said: “It is for parties like the RJD and the JD(U) to decide. We want to continue with the alliance. In view of JD(U)’s proposal, I had to take a decision to save my party from extinction. HAM is a party and we cannot accept its dilution.”

The Grand Alliance has 164 MLAs in the 243-seat Bihar assembly. While Suman is a member of the legislative council, HAM has a total of four MLAs in the assembly.

Suman’s resignation came days before a much-anticipated strategy meeting of Opposition parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in Patna on June 23. Chief minister Kumar has already spoken and met a number of Opposition leaders in recent months to try and bring them together on a common platform.

Amid speculations that he might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Suman said nothing has been decided as of yet. “My father had categorically said that he would remain with Nitish Kumar, but this never meant we should merge our party and end its existence. The proposal was such that we were left with no choice. The future strategy will be made after holding talks with party leaders,” he said.

Suman’s resignation was accepted later in the day. “In accordance with the provisions laid down under Article 164-1 of the Constitution, Dr Santosh Kumar Suman is not a minister and a member of the cabinet with immediate effect,” said the cabinet secretariat notification signed by chief secretary Amit Subhani and issued by the order of the Governor.

RJD MLA Bhai Birendra, however, said there was “no pressure” on HAM to agree with the merger. “There was no pressure on HAM for the merger. I will request Jitan Ram Manjhi to reconsider his decision as it was time to unite against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre,” he said.

Soon after Suman’s resignation, several senior JD(U) leaders, including party president Rajiv Ranjan, alias, Lalan Singh and finance minister Chaudhary arrived at the chief minister’s residence for a discussion on the matter. Deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was also present.

Singh said Suman had resigned citing personal reasons. “He has also written a letter as HAM-S president that due to personal reasons, it was difficult for him to continue with the Grand Alliance. We see it as his decision not to be part of the GA…,” he said.

Suman did not specifically respond to a query on whether HAM-S had decided to quit the alliance, but said: “If they don’t want HAM-S in the alliance, we will look for other options. We are not at the mercy of anyone. We will work to strengthen our organisation. The very fact that I had to resign to save my party and reject the offer of a merger with JD(U) was an indication enough that there was no room for compatibility.”

The BJP questioned the proposal to merge HAM with JD(U).

“Any self-respecting leader would have done the same. How can one merge one’s party with another? This is what Nitish Kumar is up to and Manjhi has exposed it with his courageous move (through his son’s resignation),” former BJP MP and present MLC Janak Ram said.

Social analyst NK Choudhary said: “In the election year, all parties flex their muscles. The bigger parties know who to accommodate and how far to accommodate. Manjhi may not be a big player, but at a time when Nitish Kumar is striving for opposition unity across the country, a setback on the home turf would not go down well for him. Manjhi is a shrewd politician and he wants to send a message across that he can do it.”

Meanwhile, Sada was summoned to the chief minister’s residence in the evening. According to people aware of the matter, he is likely to replace Suman as SC and ST welfare minister.

“I received calls from ministers Vijay Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, asking me to reach Patna. So, I have come here. I don’t know anything beyond this. Who should be a minister (of SC/ST welfare) is the prerogative of the government,” Sada said.

The cabinet expansion in Bihar is due ever since two RJD ministers, Kartikey Kumar and Sudhakar Singh, quit. The state government currently has 28 ministers and can have up to 36 ministers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON