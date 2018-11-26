Former CBI official, who probed Satyam, Jaganmohan Reddy, joins politics in Andhra Pradesh

Former joint director of Central Bureau of Investigation V V Lakshminarayana, who took voluntary retirement this March, announced his entry into politics on Monday.

The 53-year old Andhra IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre joined Lok Satta, a political party founded by retired IAS officer and former legislator Dr Jayaprakash Narayan, at a meeting held at Indira Priyadarshini auditorium in Hyderabad.

Lakshminarayana will be reviving the party that had gone defunct four years ago after Jayaprakash Narayan wound it up as a political force and has been running it as a social organisation. He declared that the party would contest the next assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Lakshminarayana made it to the headlines while investigating several high profile cases, including the infamous Satyam Computers accounting fraud involving its chairman B Ramalinga Raju, Obulapuram iron ore mining scam involving former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, Emaar-MGF scam in Hyderabad and most importantly the quid pro quo case involving YSR Congress party president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

Ever since he took the voluntary retirement, Lakshminarayana has been indicating that he would enter politics to serve the people. He said he had received an invitation from Aam Admi Party and another national party but had not taken any decision.

He hinted that he might float a new political party but finally chose to join Lok Satta which he said was closer to his heart and was working for rural development and local self-governance.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 17:19 IST