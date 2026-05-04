Former DGP R. Sreelekha contests from Vattiyoorkavu as BJP candidate in 2026 Kerala elections

R. Sreelekha is a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer with over three decades of service from 1987 to 2020. She was also Kerala’s first woman IPS officer and later became the first woman Director General of Police (DGP). Sreelekha is now contesting from the Vattiyoorkavu constituency in Thiruvananthapuram as a BJP candidate in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections.

Thiruvananthapuram: NDA candidate R Sreelekha on the final day of open campaigning for the Kerala Assembly elections, in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sreelekha joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024, marking the beginning of her political journey, and in 2025, she was elected as a councillor from Ward No. 41, Sasthamangalam, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Background

R. Sreelekha was born on 25 December 1960 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, to Professor N. Velayudhan Nair and B. Radhamma. She grew up in an academically inclined family and pursued her higher education in Kerala, later qualifying for the Indian Police Service.

In the final phase of her police career, R. Sreelekha took charge as Director General of Kerala Fire and Rescue Services on 1 June 2020, becoming the first woman DGP to hold independent charge in the state.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She retired from this post on 31 December 2020 after completing over 33 years of service in the Indian Police Service. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She retired from this post on 31 December 2020 after completing over 33 years of service in the Indian Police Service. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Exit poll results 2026: Close fight in Bengal, BJP sweep in Assam; Kerala could see UDF comeback What Happened in Previous Elections? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Exit poll results 2026: Close fight in Bengal, BJP sweep in Assam; Kerala could see UDF comeback What Happened in Previous Elections? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After retiring from the Indian Police Service, R. Sreelekha entered politics with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contested the 2025 Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections. She was elected as a councillor from Ward No. 41, Sasthamangalam, marking her transition into active political life. She is now contesting from the Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections as a BJP candidate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After retiring from the Indian Police Service, R. Sreelekha entered politics with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contested the 2025 Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections. She was elected as a councillor from Ward No. 41, Sasthamangalam, marking her transition into active political life. She is now contesting from the Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections as a BJP candidate. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Vattiyoorkavu constituency has seen shifts in political control over the years. In 2011, Congress leader K. Muraleedharan won the seat, while the CPI(M) regained it in 2019 with V. K. Prasanth. He retained the constituency in the 2021 Assembly elections, making it a competitive seat. The 2026 election is expected to be closely contested as Sreelekha enters the fray against established political leaders.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Payal Kumari ...Read More Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON