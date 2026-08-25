Ex-consultant dies by suicide at Le Meridien hotel in Delhi, no note found

A 37-year-old former financial consultant died on Tuesday after falling from the fourth floor of a luxury hotel in central Delhi, police said.

Police said the ex-consultant's body has been preserved for post-mortem examination. (HT File photo)

Police said the man appeared to have died by suicide but underlined that investigators have not come across a suicide note yet.

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The incident took place around 3pm at the Le Meridien hotel, a prominent high-rise in the heart of the capital. Hotel staff told the police that the man fell on the deck near the hotel’s outdoor swimming pool.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), New Delhi district, Sachin Sharma said the man, who was receiving treatment for depression for the last few months, was reported to have jumped from the fourth floor.

“As per preliminary enquiry, he had left his job at a company in Gurugram around six months ago. .. He was also married,” Sharma added.

Also Read: Delhi man dies after jumping from 20th floor of Connaught Place hotel

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{{^usCountry}} The man was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. {{/usCountry}}

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Police cordoned off parts of the hotel on Tuesday to conduct a forensic analysis. The authorities have initiated a formal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death and are interviewing the man’s family.

Police said the body has been preserved for post-mortem examination.

Also Read: IIT Delhi student dies by suicide on campus, second such case since March: Police

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