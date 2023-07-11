Ex-collector SK Langa detained by cops in Gandhinagar land corruption case

AHMEDABAD: A former collector of Gandhinagar district was detained by the police from a location close to the Gujarat-Rajasthan border in connection with a corruption case registered against him in May. police said on Tuesday. Police said a team was sent to the Gujarat-Rajasthan border to take SK Langa into custody (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Gandhinagar superintendent of police (SP) Tarun Kumar Duggal said a team was been sent to take the retired civil servant, SK Langa, into custody but declined to reveal any other details. He said the police will share the details of his arrest on Wednesday.

Police said the first information report (FIR) was registered against Langa at the Sector 7 police station of the state capital on May 17.

According to the FIR, Langa, who retired as the Gandhinagar collector a few years ago, has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 409 (criminal breach of trust in respect of property as a public servant), 168 (unlawfully engaging in trade as a public servant), 193 (punishment for false trade), 196 (using as genuine evidence known to be false), 465 (forgery), in addition to provisions under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The FIR alleged that Langa allegedly conspired with his subordinates and abused his position for his own financial benefit and that of his associates and relatives. He is accused of granting permission to convert a piece of agricultural land for non-agricultural (NA) purposes at Mulsana village of Kalol taluka in Gandhinagar through unfair means which allegedly led to a loss of revenue for the government.

The order was passed between April 6, 2018, and September 30, 2019 when Langa was Gandhinagar collector.

