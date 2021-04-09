Home / India News / Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah tests positive for Covid-19
india news

Omar Abdullah had received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine two days ago, days after his father was admitted to hospital with Covid-related complications
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 03:49 PM IST
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah . (ANI)

A few days after National conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, his son and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah also tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Omar Abdullah made the announcement on social media on Friday afternoon and said he had no symptoms.

“For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVID-19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc,” Omar Abdullah wrote on twitter.

Omar Abdullah had received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine two days ago.

On Tuesday, Farooq Abdullah was discharged from SKIMS hospital where he had been admitted last week after he developed complications due to Covid-19.

Also Read | Covid-19 positive Farooq Abdullah getting better, tweets son Omar

The octogenarian tested positive for the disease on March 30. He was kept in home isolation initially, but doctors later decided to shift him to a hospital for better medical care. While visiting the veteran NC leader, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had instructed doctors to provide him with the best treatment. The L-G had also offered to shift the leader to another facility or hospital for better monitoring and care.

Many leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wished Farooq Abdullah a speedy recovery on Twitter.

