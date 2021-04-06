Covid-19 positive Farooq Abdullah getting better, tweets son Omar

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and president of National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah who is in hospital in Srinagar since April 3 after being tested Covid-19 positive, is responding well to treatment and getting better, his son Omar Abdullah tweeted on Tuesday.

“He is responding well to the treatment and is getting better,” tweeted Omar

Farooq Abdullah tested positive for Covid-19 on March 30, two weeks after getting a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. His son, who tweeted the news of his diagnosis, has been updating details of his father’s health on the micro-blogging site.

The NC held a prayer meeting for the 85-year-old Abdullah at their party headquarter Nawa-e-Subha on Tuesday morning. Prayer meetings were also held at Pir Panjal, Kargil, Jammu, Chenab units of the party, NC had tweeted from its official twitter handle.

“The Prayer meeting saw a huge participation of party functionaries, delegates, workers from the Parent body, YNC, Women’s wing, Legal and Minority wings as well,” NC said in an official statement on Tuesday.

Abdullah was admitted at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences to facilitate better monitoring based on his doctor’s monitoring, Omar had tweeted.

"Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar. Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support and their prayers," Omar had said on April 3.

Omar tweeted pictures of the prayer meet held all across Jammu and Kashmir, conveying his father’s gratitude for their well wishes.

“My father has asked me to convey his deep gratitude to all our colleagues for these prayers & all the messages he has been receiving,” Omar said in his tweet.