Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19, tweets his son Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, was hospitalised in Srinagar for better monitoring, his son Omar Abdullah tweeted on Saturday.

"Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar," tweeted Omar Abdullah.

The National Conference president had tested positive weeks after being inoculated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and was symptomatic, his son tweeted, adding that he would be self-isolating. He also urged anyone who had been in contact with the leader to get tested.

"My father has tested positive for Covid-19 and is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions," Omar tweeted.