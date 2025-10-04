Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah hospitalised due to abdominal infection

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was hospitalised on Saturday after developing an abdominal infection. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah developed an infection in the abdomen earlier this week and was taken to a private hospital for treatment. (ANI File)

According to a PTI report, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister developed an infection in the abdomen earlier this week and was taken to a private hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

The 87-year-old is the father of the current Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Omar Abdullah. He has not been well for the past few days and was hospitalised. According to National Conference party leaders, the veteran leader will be out of the hospital soon, as his health is said to have improved.

"He (Abdullah) was not keeping well for the past few days, but his condition is getting better now. He is likely to be discharged later today or tomorrow," a party leader quoted in the PTI report said.

Farooq Abdullah on Ladakh

Just last Thursday, Farooq Abdullah said the Centre should hold talks with the people of Ladakh to address their aspirations. His remarks had come just a day after Leh witnessed violence over statehood demands.

"I want to tell the government that it (Ladakh) is a border state. China is lurking; they have occupied land. It is time to resolve it quickly. The government should hold talks and resolve it," Abdullah told reporters at the time.

When asked about the government blaming climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for the violence, the former chief minister said the peace activist was not responsible.

"He (Wangchuk) has never left the Gandhian way. The youth have sidelined him today. He is not responsible for it. When they (the BJP) lost elections, they imposed the safety law and put people in jail. Now they are using CBI. The more they use force to suppress, the bigger the danger. I want to tell the government of India not to use force and instead hold dialogue," he added.