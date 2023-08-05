Bengaluru: HDK accuses Congress govt of graft, CM terms it ‘baseless’

Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy accused the Congress-led government in the state of corruption, and forcing contractors to pay commissions for every contract.

“I received a tip-off during my tour in Europe that contractors are being asked to shell out commissions for ministers in Bengaluru. The ministers and their associates are demanding these commissions from contractors,” he told reporters during a press conference after returning from a Europe tour late on Thursday.

He also shared that a member of the Contractors’ Association informed him about a minister who demanded a fixed commission for every work. “The minister’s assistants are allowing the contractors to meet the minister only if they give them money,” Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy levelled also alleged, that officers of the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) were instructed to collect a massive sum of ₹250 crore, and they were given directions on how to transfer the money to New Delhi. He stated that the officers from BDA shared this information with him.

The Congress had previously alleged 40% commission charges against the BJP government, leading to significant agitations in the state. This issue, along with guarantee schemes, was projected as a primary concern during elections.

Kumaraswamy raised questions about the Congress’s commitment to anti-corruption, particularly after recent meetings with Congress leadership in Delhi. He criticised the party for projecting an image of fighting corruption for the outside world while engaging in bribery practices internally.

The anti-corruption image the Congress wants to build is only for the outside world, Kumaraswamy said. ‘’If I have to tell you the true story of Congress, that party is for ‘Vasooli’ (taking bribery). East India Company (British East India Company) left us, but they handed over the administration of the country to the Congress party before leaving, the grand old party has continued East India Company’s corrupt legacy.’’

The former chief minister earlier had announced the possession of a pen drive containing conversations of a prominent minister in the Karnataka government demanding ₹10 crore for a transfer. The JD(S) party stated that they would release the pen drive at an appropriate time.

Even for the allegations made on Thursday, Kumaraswamy didn’t provide any evidence immediately.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday dismissed the allegations as nothing but ‘’hit and run case”. Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, he said the JD(S) leader has the habit of making baseless allegations and never proves them. “Did he prove the charge (for taking kickback)? He could not prove the charge because he did not have a pen drive to substantiate the charge,’’ Siddaramaiah said.

Following Kumaraswamy’s departure on a foreign tour, Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar had alleged a conspiracy to topple the government, claiming it was hatched in Singapore. In response, Kumaraswamy mocked Shivakumar and the police intelligence, asserting that he was indeed in a European country with his family during that time. “It shows that the intelligence department of the police department doesn’t have a clue what is going on,” he said.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar did not directly address the allegations made by JD(S) but welcomed Kumaraswamy back and wished him well. “He has come back from his travel. He is well rested. We wished him all the best,” said Shivakumar.

Regarding the location mix-up during Kumaraswamy’s travel, home minister G Parameshwara clarified that the intelligence department had not made any such statements, shifting the blame to someone else for the misinformation. “Someone else had made those statements. It is not fair to blame the police force for these,” he said.

