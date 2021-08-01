Home / India News / Former Manipur Congress chief Govindas Konthoujam joins BJP ahead of polls
Govindas Konthoujam is a former minister and six-time MLA from Bishnupur district in Manipur. (Courtesy- N Biren Singh)
Govindas Konthoujam is a former minister and six-time MLA from Bishnupur district in Manipur. (Courtesy- N Biren Singh)
india news

Former Manipur Congress chief Govindas Konthoujam joins BJP ahead of polls

Govindas Konthoujam’s entry to the BJP was announced by the party’s national media in-charge and national spokesperson Anil Baluni
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Imphal
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 02:46 AM IST

After resigning from the primary membership of the Congress party and the Manipur assembly, former president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, Govindas Konthoujam on Sunday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi ahead of the state assembly elections next year.

Konthoujam’s entry to the BJP was announced by the party’s national media in-charge and national spokesperson Anil Baluni in the presence of Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh, senior party leader Sambit Patra and Manipur Pradesh chief A Sharda Devi. “Giving a major boost to @bjp4Manipur, former Manipur Congress President, Shri @KonthoujamG joined Bharatiya Janata Party today in presence of Shri @sambitswaraj,Prabhari BJP Manipur and Smt @AShardaDevi, President BJP Manipur,” the chief minister tweeted. With Konthoujam’s resignation last week, the 60-member Manipur assembly has been reduced to a strength of 53 members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manipur news congress bjp + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.