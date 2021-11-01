Former Miss Kerala, runner-up killed in road accident near Kochi

A former Miss Kerala and the runner-up in the same beauty pageant were killed in a road accident at Vytilla near Kerala’s Kochi after their car hit a motorcycle and turtled, police said on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thiruvananthapuram resident Ancy Kabeer and 25-year-old Anjana Shajan, a Thrissur native, were killed when their car allegedly swerved in a bid to avoid hitting a motorcyclist. Two other passengers in the car were also injured in the accident which took place around 1am on Monday.

"One another person who was with them in the car is admitted to a nearby hospital and his condition is serious. He hails from Mala in Thrissur," a police official told PTI.

However, the condition of the fourth person is said to be stable. Police suspect that only the driver was wearing the seatbelt.

Kabeer and Shajan were the winner and runner-up respectively in the 2019 edition of Miss Kerala and were good friends, their relatives said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}