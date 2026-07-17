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Former NSG commando held in Jodhpur; 1.6 crore cash, 8 kg opium seized: Police

Jodhpur Police arrested a former NSG commando after seizing ₹1.6 crore in cash, 8 kg of opium latex and a car during a raid linked to a drug trafficking case.

Published on: Jul 17, 2026 07:19 PM IST
By Pulkit Bhardwaj, Jodhpur
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A former National Security Guard (NSG) commando was arrested in Jodhpur after police seized 1.60 crore in cash and 8 kg of opium latex from his house during a raid in connection with a drug trafficking case, a senior police officer said.

A former NSG commando was arrested in Jodhpur
A former NSG commando was arrested in Jodhpur

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Manish Chaudhary said the former NSG commando was identified as Ratan Singh, a resident of Jodhpur’s Ramzan Ka Hatha.

Police officers said they raided his house late on Thursday night. Singh tried to flee after seeing the team but was caught after officers surrounded the area.

During the search, police recovered 1.60 crore in cash, 8 kg of opium latex and also seized a car.

The DCP said Ratan Singh had earlier served in the Assam Rifles and was later posted as a commando with the NSG. The raid, which began late at night, continued until Friday morning.

Police were questioning Singh to find out the source of the large quantity of opium and the origin of the cash recovered during the raid.

 
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