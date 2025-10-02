Search
Thu, Oct 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Former Pakistan cricketer praises RSS on 100th anniversary: ‘Salute every volunteer…’

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 05:22 pm IST

Notably, the former spinner has often said that he faced discrimination in Pakistan and that his career was destroyed.

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria on Thursday praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the organisation celebrated its 100th anniversary. He said that the world needs more such organisations dedicated to social service without seeking recognition.

He said that the world needs more such organisations dedicated to social service. (X/@DanishKaneria61)
He said that the world needs more such organisations dedicated to social service. (X/@DanishKaneria61)

The RSS was founded by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on the day of Vijayadashmi in 1925. To mark the organisation's centenary celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin recognising the Sangh’s contributions to the country.

ALSO READ | Danish Kaneria shreds ‘pathetic’ Pakistan for not ‘taking responsibility’ in India's handshake snub

Kaneria, who was the second Hindu cricketer to represent the Pakistani national team, said in a post on X, “The world needs more organizations like RSS – dedicated to social service without seeking recognition. I’ve seen their work across the globe: helping communities, supporting the needy, empowering youth.”

“No caste, no religion, no boundaries, just service. I salute every volunteer carrying this mission forward. #RSS100Years,” he added.

Notably, the former spinner has often said that he faced discrimination in Pakistan and that his career was destroyed. He now lives in the UK and has even accused Pakistan of sheltering terrorists.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, Kaneria praised PM Modi and criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for maintaining silence on the incident.

“If Pakistan truly has no role in the Pahalgam terror attack, why hasn’t Prime Minister @CMShehbaz condemned it yet? Why are your forces suddenly on high alert? Because deep down, you know the truth – you’re sheltering and nurturing terrorists. Shame on you,” he had posted on X.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Former Pakistan cricketer praises RSS on 100th anniversary: ‘Salute every volunteer…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On