Former Pakistan cricketer praises RSS on 100th anniversary: ‘Salute every volunteer…’

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria on Thursday praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the organisation celebrated its 100th anniversary. He said that the world needs more such organisations dedicated to social service without seeking recognition. He said that the world needs more such organisations dedicated to social service. (X/@DanishKaneria61)

The RSS was founded by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on the day of Vijayadashmi in 1925. To mark the organisation's centenary celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin recognising the Sangh’s contributions to the country.

Kaneria, who was the second Hindu cricketer to represent the Pakistani national team, said in a post on X, “The world needs more organizations like RSS – dedicated to social service without seeking recognition. I’ve seen their work across the globe: helping communities, supporting the needy, empowering youth.”

“No caste, no religion, no boundaries, just service. I salute every volunteer carrying this mission forward. #RSS100Years,” he added.

Notably, the former spinner has often said that he faced discrimination in Pakistan and that his career was destroyed. He now lives in the UK and has even accused Pakistan of sheltering terrorists.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, Kaneria praised PM Modi and criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for maintaining silence on the incident.

“If Pakistan truly has no role in the Pahalgam terror attack, why hasn’t Prime Minister @CMShehbaz condemned it yet? Why are your forces suddenly on high alert? Because deep down, you know the truth – you’re sheltering and nurturing terrorists. Shame on you,” he had posted on X.