Former personnel protest CAPF bill, submit memorandum to PM

New Delhi: Retired personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and their families on Monday protested at Jantar Mantar against the government’s proposed Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, even as opposition parties raised objections to its introduction in Parliament. Pariament of India. (Representational image.) (Sansad TV)

The Alliance of All Ex Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association, an umbrella body of retired CAPF personnel, also submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister and Union home minister Amit Shah, urging reconsideration of the legislation.

“In our memorandum, we requested the PM to grant an appointment for five ex-CAPF veterans to discuss our genuine demands and remedial action. We requested the PM and HM not to bring a bill which is not in the interests of those who served the country,” said Ranbir Singh, general secretary of the alliance.

The bill, listed for introduction in the Rajya Sabha, was not taken up on Monday and is now likely to be tabled on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, members of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) staged a walkout over the bill’s inclusion in the list of business, alleging procedural lapses. TMC MP Derek O’Brien said the required notice period had not been adhered to.

“The Business listed is the CAPF Bill for introduction. Members did not receive 48 hours’ advance notice. The Bill is under the Home Ministry. The Home Ministry should ensure that this happens in Parliament. But currently, they are more interested in doing an undeclared emergency in Bengal. We, AITC, are walking out on this issue,” he said.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the opposition would resist the bill, alleging it was not in the interest of CAPF personnel and had been brought to bypass a Supreme Court order.

On Sunday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared a letter he had written to Shah on May 11, urging that the bill be deferred and referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs. The request echoed concerns raised by CAPF veterans.

The proposed legislation seeks to create a unified legal framework for all five CAPFs and codifies the deputation of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers at senior levels. CAPF associations have long opposed the practice and had approached the Supreme Court, which on May 23, 2025, directed the government to “progressively reduce” IPS deputation.

However, the government has maintained that IPS officers are essential for effective functioning and Centre-State coordination. The bill proposes that 67% of additional director general posts and 50% of inspector general posts be held by IPS officers on deputation, while all special director general and director general posts will be reserved for them. It also provides that rules framed under the Act will override any inconsistent provisions.