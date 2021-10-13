Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS, Cong says routine check-up
india news

Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS, Cong says routine check-up

The veteran Congress leader had earlier been admitted to the premier hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in April this year.
File image of former PM Manmohan Singh. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 13, 2021 07:41 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Former Prime Minister and veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Wednesday. 

An NDTV report said Singh had been complaining of fever since Tuesday, adding that his condition was stable at the moment and he was being administered vital fluids.

A Congress spokesperson wrote on Twitter that he was only undergoing routine treatment and his condition was stable.    

Also read | On Manmohan Singh's birthday, PM Modi, others wish former prime minister

Pranav Jha, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary, said, “There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s health. His condition is stable. He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in media for their concern.”

The 89-year-old leader had earlier been admitted to the premier hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in April this year. The two-time Prime Minister marked his birthday on September 26.

Last year too, the widely renowned economist had received treatment at AIIMS after complaining of uneasiness.

 

 

 

dr manmohan singh
