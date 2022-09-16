Former President Kovind releases book on BR Ambedkar, PM Modi’s initiatives

Former President Ram Nath Kovind launched a book titled ‘Ambedkar and Modi: Reformer’s Ideas Performer’s Implementation’ on Friday.

The book, compiled by Bluekraft Digital Foundation, explores the life and works of Dr BR Ambedkar while drawing a parallel with the initiatives and reforms taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the ideals of the social reformer.

It features a foreword by music composer and Rajya Sabha member Ilaiyaraaja.

The book offers insight into the life, work, and achievements of BR Ambedkar from a scholarly perspective, and also presents a convergence between his ideals and “new India’s development journey”, an official said.

Through its 12 chapters focussing on varied domains like infrastructure, education, socio-economic mobility, gender equality, self-reliance and many more- the book not only presents Dr Ambedkar’s vision of India, but also takes into account the several achievements of PM Modi and his government.

It describes the achievements of the PM Modi-led government in taking formal banking services to remote areas, extending health insurance, and transitioning from the idea of women empowerment to that of women-led empowerment.

‘Ambedkar and Modi’, through analysing how the vision of personalities like Dr Ambedkar is finally coming to fruition under the leadership of PM Modi, serves as a vital addition to the continuous research on Ambedkar’s thoughts and work, and will be an important contribution to the policy landscape of the country.