Former president Ram Nath Kovind gets CRPF ‘Z-plus’ security cover

Published on Sep 07, 2022 06:30 PM IST

As per norms, any person or installation gets central security cover after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reviewed threat assessment reports prepared by central security agencies.

ANI |

Centre has accorded Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 'Z plus' category security to former president Ram Nath Kovind, as per government officials.

The decision has been taken after getting various intelligence reports.

As per norms, any person or installation gets central security cover after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reviewed threat assessment reports prepared by central security agencies.

Wednesday, September 07, 2022
