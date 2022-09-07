Former president Ram Nath Kovind gets CRPF ‘Z-plus’ security cover
Published on Sep 07, 2022 06:30 PM IST
As per norms, any person or installation gets central security cover after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reviewed threat assessment reports prepared by central security agencies.
ANI |
Centre has accorded Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 'Z plus' category security to former president Ram Nath Kovind, as per government officials.
The decision has been taken after getting various intelligence reports.
As per norms, any person or installation gets central security cover after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reviewed threat assessment reports prepared by central security agencies against possible terrorist and sabotage threats it could face.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics