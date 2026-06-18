Former Rajya Sabha MP duped of 7.80 crore in cyber fraud: Police

Former Rajya Sabha MP and son of ex-prime minister IK Gujral’s son, Naresh Gujral was allegedly duped of ₹7.80 crore in an alleged cyber fraud, police said.

The police have frozen nearly ₹ 4 crore of the defrauded money. (Representative file photo)

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According to officials aware of the matter, unidentified cyber criminals impersonated him on WhatsApp and tricked a member of his company’s financial team to transfer around ₹7.80 crore via Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) in a bank account over a period of five days.

A case has been registered at the intelligence fusion and strategic operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police, said a senior police officer, who asked not to be named.

“Initial probe has revealed that the cyber fraudsters hacked into the WhatsApp account, impersonated Naresh Gujral, and tricked his employee into transferring the money. The money was routined into three-four accounts. We have been able to freeze nearly 60% of the cheated money,” the officer said.

Also Read: SAD MP Naresh Gujral on dressing Lady Diana and making his first million

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{{^usCountry}} The Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the multi-crore cyber fraud that occurred between June 12 and June 16. The crime was reported to the national cyber crime reporting portal (NCRP) on June 16 after which the complaint was forwarded to the Delhi Police, the officials said, adding that the police have frozen nearly ₹4 crore of the defrauded money. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the multi-crore cyber fraud that occurred between June 12 and June 16. The crime was reported to the national cyber crime reporting portal (NCRP) on June 16 after which the complaint was forwarded to the Delhi Police, the officials said, adding that the police have frozen nearly ₹4 crore of the defrauded money. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Naresh Gujral, who holds a chartered account (CA) degree, runs a company in south Delhi dealing in textile, leather and other apparel production. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naresh Gujral, who holds a chartered account (CA) degree, runs a company in south Delhi dealing in textile, leather and other apparel production. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On June 12, an employee received a WhatsApp message showing a profile photo of Naresh Gujaral. The person impersonated Gujral and said he wanted to deposit money in a bank account through RTGS. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On June 12, an employee received a WhatsApp message showing a profile photo of Naresh Gujaral. The person impersonated Gujral and said he wanted to deposit money in a bank account through RTGS. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After receiving the message, the employee deposited ₹7.68 crore in the account through four RTGS transactions. On June 16, the employee told Gujral’s daughter about the money transfer. She told her father about it and he denied giving any such instructions to the employee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After receiving the message, the employee deposited ₹7.68 crore in the account through four RTGS transactions. On June 16, the employee told Gujral’s daughter about the money transfer. She told her father about it and he denied giving any such instructions to the employee. {{/usCountry}}

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After realising that they were cheated, the family reported the online fraud on the national cybercrime reporting helpline 1930 after which a case was registered.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karn Pratap Singh ...Read More Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital. Read Less

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