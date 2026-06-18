...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Former Rajya Sabha MP duped of 7.80 crore in cyber fraud: Police

Initial probe has revealed that the cyber fraudsters hacked into the WhatsApp account, impersonated Naresh Gujral, and tricked his employee into transferring the money

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 02:57 pm IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Former Rajya Sabha MP and son of ex-prime minister IK Gujral’s son, Naresh Gujral was allegedly duped of 7.80 crore in an alleged cyber fraud, police said.

The police have frozen nearly 4 crore of the defrauded money. (Representative file photo)

According to officials aware of the matter, unidentified cyber criminals impersonated him on WhatsApp and tricked a member of his company’s financial team to transfer around 7.80 crore via Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) in a bank account over a period of five days.

A case has been registered at the intelligence fusion and strategic operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police, said a senior police officer, who asked not to be named.

“Initial probe has revealed that the cyber fraudsters hacked into the WhatsApp account, impersonated Naresh Gujral, and tricked his employee into transferring the money. The money was routined into three-four accounts. We have been able to freeze nearly 60% of the cheated money,” the officer said.

Also Read: SAD MP Naresh Gujral on dressing Lady Diana and making his first million

After realising that they were cheated, the family reported the online fraud on the national cybercrime reporting helpline 1930 after which a case was registered.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

naresh gujral delhi police cyber fraud
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Karnataka biennial MLC elections and Rebellion crisis LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Karnataka biennial MLC elections and Rebellion crisis LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Former Rajya Sabha MP duped of 7.80 crore in cyber fraud: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.