Former TERI chief RK Pachauri dies

Former TERI chief RK Pachauri dies

Pachauri was admitted to Escorts Heart Institute in the national capital where he underwent open heart surgery and was put on life support on Tuesday.

Feb 13, 2020
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Former TERI chief R K Pachauri died on Thursday after prolonged cardiac ailment.
Former TERI chief R K Pachauri died on Thursday after prolonged cardiac ailment.(File photo)
         

R K Pachauri, a former chief of The Energy and Resources Institute, passed away on Thursday after a prolonged cardiac ailment, TERI Director General Ajay Mathur said.

He was 79.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing away of R K Pachauri, the founder Director of TERI. The entire TERI family stands with the family of Dr Pachauri in this hour of grief,” Mathur said in a statement issued by the TERI.

“TERI is what it is because of Dr Pachauri’s untiring perseverance. He played a pivotal role in growing this institution, and making it a premier global organisation in the sustainability space,” said Mathur, who succeeded Pachauri at TERI in 2015. Pachauri was admitted to Escorts Heart Institute in the national capital where he underwent open heart surgery and was put on life support on Tuesday, sources said.

In 2015, Pachauri was accused of allegedly sexually harassing a woman colleague after which he quit the post. In the statement issued by TERI, its Chairman Nitin Desai hailed Pachauri’s contribution to global sustainable development as “unparalleled”.

