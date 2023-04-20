Home / India News / Air Marshal Sandeep Singh to take over as military adviser to NSCS

Air Marshal Sandeep Singh to take over as military adviser to NSCS

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 20, 2023 04:54 PM IST

General Anil Chauhan was the military adviser to the National Security Council Secretariat before being appointed chief of defence staff in September 2022

Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, a former vice chief of the Indian Air Force, is set to take charge as the military adviser to the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) on April 24, a government official aware of the top appointment said on Thursday.

Air Marshal Sandeep Singh. (IAF Photo)

Singh retired as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff on January 31, 2023 after a military career spanning almost four decades.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he was commissioned into the IAF as a fighter pilot in December 1983. He has flown several aircraft, and has nearly 4,900 hours of operational and test flying experience on Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, MiG-21, AN-32, Avro, Jaguar and Mirage 2000. He also played a key role in the induction, production and weaponisation of the Su-30 MKI aircraft in India.

General Anil Chauhan was the military adviser to the NSCS before being appointed chief of defence staff in September 2022.

Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
production indian air force career aircraft appointment government official national defence academy jaguar an-32 fighter pilot
