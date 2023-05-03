Home / India News / CBI recovers 20 crore in cash, other valuables from former WAPCOS CMD

CBI recovers 20 crore in cash, other valuables from former WAPCOS CMD

ByHT Correspondent
May 03, 2023 12:05 PM IST

The agency booked Rajinder Kumar Gupta, his wife Reema Singal, son Gaurav and daughter-in-law Komal for possessing disproportionate assets amounting to crores of rupees

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday recovered 20 crore in cash during raids at the premises of Rajinder Kumar Gupta, former chairman and managing director of WAPCOS Ltd, a central public sector enterprise under the Jal Shakti ministry, and his family members.

The agency also booked Gupta, his wife Reema Singal, son Gaurav and daughter-in-law Komal for possessing disproportionate assets.

“CBI has registered a case against former CMD, Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited (WAPCOS, a Govt of India Undertaking under Ministry of Jal Shakti) and his family members on the allegations that the accused during the tenure from April 1, 2011, to March 31, 2019, had possessed disproportionate assets way beyond his known sources of income,” a CBI spokesperson said.

“It was further alleged that the accused after retiring from the service started a consultancy business in the name of a private company based in Delhi. The alleged immovable properties belonging to the accused include flats, commercial properties and farmhouses spread across Delhi, Gurugram, Panchkula, Sonipat and Chandigarh,” he said.

The CBI conducted searches at 19 locations across Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Sonipat and Ghaziabad at the premises of accused which led to recovery of huge cash of 20 crore (approximately), huge amounts of jewellery and other valuable items, and incriminating documents.

