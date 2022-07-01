Four Amarnath yatris injured after their vehicle skids off road, turns turtle

Four Amarnath yatris were injured after a Tempo Traveler they were travelling in skidded off the road near Sherbibi in Banihal area of Ramban district around on Friday morning.

The injured were first shifted to Banihal Hospital from where they were referred to the government medical college in Anantnag.

“The injured pilgrims are stable. Two of them have suffered fractures. The vehicle carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and overturned at Sherbibi. It was raining in the area and the road was slippery,” a police official said.

The pilgrims’ group was registered for July 3 for the pilgrimage but it skipped its scheduled date of travel and had come in advance, the official added.

The injured pilgrims have been identified as Kundan Kumar (56) from UP, Vinayak Gupta (10), Gudiya (39), wife of Tarlok Chand Gupta and Anita Gupta (49), wife of Sanjay Gupta, all residents of Chhattisgarh.

“The private vehicle was not part of the Amarnath convoy from Jammu. The pilgrims had stayed overnight at Yatri Niwas in Ramban and this morning were leaving the base camp when their vehicle turned turtle at Sherbibi area. It was raining in the morning. Four pilgrims had suffered minor injuries and they were immediately treated upon. One of them suffered a shoulder dislocation. They have already left for their onward journey”, Ramban SSP, Mohita Sharma said.