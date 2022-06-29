Three-tier security in place across Jammu and Kashmir for Amarnath Yatra

With a day left for the start of the Amarnath Yatra, high-level security is in place across Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Kashmir valley, where foolproof security arrangements have been made for the peaceful conduct of the yatra, which is taking place after two years.

Three-tier security will be in place for the entire yatra route, including the mountains in the south and central Kashmir. From the past one week, top officials have been engaged in a series of meetings for the safe conduct of the Amarnath Yatra. This time, officials are hopeful that near about seven to eight lakh yatris from across the country could visit the holy cave up in the mountains in the south Kashmir’s Pahalgam area.

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Tuesday visited the holy cave and the yatri camp, Panjtarni.

“The IGP held a security review meeting with officers from the army, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, JKP, NDRF and the civil administration. Later, the IGP physically inspected deployment of forces on the ground and instructed for better coordination and joint efforts to achieve incident-free and smooth yatra,” a police spokesman said.

On Monday, Kumar had visited Anantnag and chaired the final joint security review meeting in which besides, top police officers, the senior army officers were also present.

The IGP highlighted the imminent threat from terrorists and stressed for strengthening the intelligence grid so as to neutralise them. “He discussed the other threat perceptions for the yatra as well as tourists and emphasised the need for the establishment of a proper security grid,” the J&K police spokesman said, adding that district-wise security review and stock of arrangements put in place for the yatra were discussed, especially four districts of south Kashmir, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama and Anantnag.

“The senior officers of the army and other security forces also presented a detailed presentation and shared their inputs and suggestions for strengthening the overall security grid and providing foolproof security cover to the yatris during their forward and return journey,” the spokesman said.

The officer said the special focus is laid on regular briefing and de-briefing, cut-off timings, elimination of the threat of sticky bombs, improvised electronic devices, grenade lobbing and drone attacks.

The spokesman said the IGP, Kashmir, emphasised that multiple checking points must be established for restricting un-registered yatris to reach to base camp to avoid chaotic situations.

Compared to the previous years, the officials said that this time number of troopers involved in the security of the yatra has been more. The yatra will begin on June 30.

Administration accords rousing reception to first batch of Amarnath Yatris at Lakhanpur

Jammu The administration on Tuesday welcomed the first batch of Amarnath Yatris at Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, amid spirited participation of a large number of pilgrims who turned up for annual Amarnath Yatra. The yatris were formally welcomed at the Lakhanpur base camp in Kathua district.

The pilgrims left Lakhanpur at 12:15 pm for the forward journey to Jammu. The devotees who registered for the annual pilgrimage were given RFID tags at Lakhanpur for which the government had put up a special counter. The DC, Kathua, while formally welcoming the yatris, informed them that the district administration has made elaborate arrangements for pleasant experience of the yatris who can get help and other relevant information from dedicated helplines and counters established for their facilitation. The yatris proceeded to Jammu from where they will carry on to the Himalayan cave shrine in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The 43-day-long pilgrimage will begin on June 30 and conclude on August 11.

Divisional control room established in Div Com office to help pilgrims

The government has established a divisional control room in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, to facilitate Amarnath pilgrims and notified the list and contact numbers of the officials attending the Control Room on rotational basis. For any query or help, the people/ pilgrims can contact on the landline phone number 0191-2478993 of the control room.

The pilgrims can also contact Ashish Singh Manhas, incharge Divisional Control Room on mobile number 7006457521; Ajay Sharma on 7006114365; Rohit Khajuria on 7780974761; Ashish Raina on 9797410374; Ashwani Kumar on 7006673804; Shubam Sharma on 7889368004; Rahul Mehta on 9622290544; Abhinav Khajuria on 7006518034, Varun Slathia on 7006181898 and Davinder Kumar on 9086132714.