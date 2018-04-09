Four booked in UP for derogatory Facebook post against Ambedkar

An FIR has been registered against four people for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BR Ambedkar on Facebook and assaulting a Dalit youth in Reoti area of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The FIR has been lodged against Durgesh Pandey, Ankesh Pandey, Ritesh and Tej Narain, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sriparna Gongulee said. The FIR was lodged under the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, IT Act and relevant provisions of IPC on a complaint by one Shiv Prakash Paswan, who was assaulted by the four.