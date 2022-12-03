Home / India News / Four charred to death in lorry-container collision in Andhra Pradesh

Four charred to death in lorry-container collision in Andhra Pradesh

india news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 12:08 AM IST

Due to the impact of the collision, the lorry exploded and the drivers’ cabins of both the trucks were completely gutted in the fire

The incident happened near Dharmavaram village of Prathipadu block. (Agencies)
The incident happened near Dharmavaram village of Prathipadu block. (Agencies)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Four people were charred to death when a sand-laden lorry collided with a diesel container on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

The incident happened near Dharmavaram village of Prathipadu block. “Drivers and cleaners of both the vehicles were charred beyond recognition as the cabins were engulfed in flames,” said a police official from Prathipadu police station, requesting anonymity.

He said that the sand-laden lorry was travelling from Rajamahendravaram (Rajahmundry) to Visakhapatnam. “Apparently, the lorry driver lost control over the steering wheel and crossed the road divider on the national highway and rammed into a stationery diesel container, resulting in the accident,” the police official quoted above said.

Due to the impact of the collision, the lorry exploded and the drivers’ cabins of both the trucks were completely gutted in the fire. “Three of them were completely charred in the flames, the fourth victim, who fell off the vehicle on the road, died while being taken to the hospital,” the police official said.

The local residents immediately alerted the police, who rushed there along with a fire tender to douse the fire. “Cranes were brought to the accident site to remove the damaged vehicles and clear the road to avoid traffic jam,” the police said.

The Prathipadu police have registered a case of accident and are investigating the matter.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out