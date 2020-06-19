e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 4 children among 6 of family found dead in flat in Ahmedabad: Police

4 children among 6 of family found dead in flat in Ahmedabad: Police

Bodies of two brothers- Amrish Patel (42) and Gaurang Patel (40)- and their four children were found hanging in the family-owned empty flat in Vatva GIDC locality in the early hours, inspector D R Gohil of Vatva GTDC Police Station said.

india Updated: Jun 19, 2020 13:49 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Ahmedabad
It is suspected that the two men might have given food laced with sedatives to the children and killed them before hanging themselves from the ceiling, the official said.
It is suspected that the two men might have given food laced with sedatives to the children and killed them before hanging themselves from the ceiling, the official said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
         

Six members of a family, including four children in the age group of seven to 12, were found hanging from the ceiling of an unoccupied flat in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat early on Friday, police said.

Bodies of two brothers- Amrish Patel (42) and Gaurang Patel (40)- and their four children were found hanging in the family-owned empty flat in Vatva GIDC locality in the early hours, inspector D R Gohil of Vatva GTDC Police Station said.

According to him, the Patel brothers lived in different localities of the city.

“On June 17, they left their homes with the children, after informing their wives that they were going for an outing,” the official said.

“When they failed to return till Thursday night, their wives went to the unoccupied flat. However, they found it locked from inside, following which they approached the police around midnight,” he said.

It is suspected that the two men might have given food laced with sedatives to the children and killed them before hanging themselves from the ceiling, the official said.

The police found the bodies of the two men in the drawing room, two girls - Kirti (9) and Sanvi (7) - in the kitchen and two 12-year-old boys- Mayur and Dhruv- in the bedroom. All of them were found hanging from the ceiling, he said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post- mortem and further probe was underway, he added.

tags
top news
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
Supreme Court asks Centre to fix Covid-19 test rates across country
Supreme Court asks Centre to fix Covid-19 test rates across country
Ladakh face-off: All-party meeting today, AAP claims not invited
Ladakh face-off: All-party meeting today, AAP claims not invited
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
Central panel recommends rate caps at Delhi private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment
Central panel recommends rate caps at Delhi private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment
‘Price paid by our jawans’: Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on govt on Ladakh face-off
‘Price paid by our jawans’: Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on govt on Ladakh face-off
4 children among 6 of family found dead in flat in Ahmedabad: Police
4 children among 6 of family found dead in flat in Ahmedabad: Police
‘Need to boost exports as investors shift focus from China to India’: Gadkari
‘Need to boost exports as investors shift focus from China to India’: Gadkari
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In