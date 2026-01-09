Four college students were killed and another student was seriously injured when a sports car they were travelling in rammed into a tree at Mirzaguda near Mokila in Ranga Reddy on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the early hours of Thursday, the police said. Four college students killed in road accident

The deceased were identified as: Kargayala Sumith (20), Sri Nikhil (20), Devala Surya Teja (20) - all students of Bachelor of Business Administration from ICFAI Business School (IBS) and Balmuri Rohith (18), an engineering student from Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology.

“The injured – Sunkari Nakshatra (20), also a BBA student from IBS, sustained serious injuries and she has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad. Her condition is said to be critical,” an official from Mokila police station said.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred at around 1.30 am while the group was returning to Hyderabad after dropping a friend at Mokila. “The speeding car lost control and crashed into a roadside tree with great impact which was so severe that the vehicle broke into two pieces,” the police official said.

While four occupants of the car died on the spot, a woman student sustained serious injuries. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the scene, shifted the injured student to a hospital, and transported the bodies of the deceased to the mortuary at Chevella government hospital for post-mortem examination.

“A case of accident has been registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, including whether overspeeding or reckless driving was involved. It is not immediately known whether Sumith, who was driving the car, was drunk at the time of accident,” the official said.