Four industrial parks to be set up for women: Karnataka government

The Karnataka government on Thursday announced that it would have four industrial parks dedicated to women in Mysuru, Dharwad, Harohalli and Kalaburagi.

Murugesh Nirani, Karnataka’s minister for large and medium industries, said that this initiative would encourage women entrepreneurs and that this was the first such exclusive park anywhere in the country.

“Karnataka is the first state in India to set up exclusive industrial parks dedicated to women in Mysuru, Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Harohalli. This purpose will be served if women entrepreneurs take advantage of this initiative. Women should join hands with the government in driving industrial growth by taking up entrepreneurship and providing jobs,” Nirani said, according to a statement by the department on Thursday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a women entrepreneurs’ event titled ‘Together We Grow’ organised by the UBUNTU Consortium of Women Entrepreneurs Associations to mark International Women Entrepreneurship Day in Bengaluru.

The statements come when the state government has been trying to get more investors to set up shop beyond Bengaluru where most of the big industries look to capitalise on the business ecosystem around India’s IT capital.

This initiative to get investors to set up shop in tier-II and III cities has so far met with a lukewarm response as successive governments continue to fixate on development in Bengaluru while leaving the remaining part of the state to fend for itself. This has resulted in migration from small towns to Bengaluru, further straining the very limited resources and inadequate public infrastructure to its limits.

“We are proud of the fact that today India has 13.5 – 15.7 million women-owned enterprises, representing 20% of all enterprises. Accelerating (the) quantity and quality of entrepreneurship towards such benchmarks can create over 30 million women-owned enterprises, and this is not an impossible goal,” he said.

The minister added that the recent amendments to the factories act 1948 allow women to work night shifts and additional incentives to women from SC/ST communities.