In an accident on Thursday night near Amrapura village in Devadurga taluk of Raichur district, four individuals on the spot. Another person sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a hospital in Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for treatment, according to police officials familiar to the matter. Four killed, 1 injured in Raichur accident

Gabbur police identified the dead as Nagaraj (28), Somu (38), Nagabhushan (36), and Murali (38), who killed on the spot.

Raichur superintendent of police M.Putta madaiah told HT, “The accident took place between 2 and 2:30 in the morning.”

“The victims were travelling from Hindupur in Telangana to attend a sheep fair being held in Shahapur, Yadgir district. On the way, near Amrapura village in Raichur district, the speeding vehicle crashed into a roadside barrier,” he said, adding that four died and Anand the driver of the vehicle sustained severe injuries. With the help of local residents, he was immediately shifted to RIMS Hospital in Raichur.

Local villagers rushed to the accident site and provided immediate assistance. The seriously injured driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He is currently undergoing treatment, and his condition remains critical.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Gabbur police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to RIMS Hospital. The injured Anand was immediately shifted for medical treatment. Investigation is underway. Police suspect that speeding may have been the primary cause of the accident.

A case has been registered at the Gabbur Police Station, Under (BNS) 281,120,125(B)and 106.