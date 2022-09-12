Home / India News / Four killed as heavy rains lash Telangana

Four killed as heavy rains lash Telangana

india news
Published on Sep 12, 2022 12:17 AM IST

Rajanna Siricilla district recorded the highest rainfall of 128 mm, followed by 113.4 mm in Mulugu, 87.1 mm in Jayashankar, 84.6 mm in Nizamabad, 69.7 mm in Karimnagar, 64.2 mm in Mancherial and 53.3 mm in Siddipet. Out of 33 districts, as many as 15 districts received very heavy rainfall

A bulletin from the Telangana State Development and Planning Society, quoting Hyderabad meteorological department reports, said the state has reported 829% excess rainfall compared to normal in the last 24 hours. (AFP)
A bulletin from the Telangana State Development and Planning Society, quoting Hyderabad meteorological department reports, said the state has reported 829% excess rainfall compared to normal in the last 24 hours. (AFP)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Hyderabad

Four people were killed in two different incidents caused by heavy rains that lashed different parts of Telangana, paralysing normal life on Sunday, officials said.

At Fazulnagar village of Vemulawada block in Rajanna Siricilla district, two persons died when the car which they were travelling in got washed away in a flash flood to a local stream.

The police, with the help of local revenue officials, brought the car out of the stream using a JCB excavator. While Ganga (50) and her grandson Kittu (2), who were trapped inside the car, were found dead, her son Naresh and driver Rizwan were rescued. “They were going to Hyderabad to see her daughter,” an official of Vemulawada police station said.

In Nirmal district, two youths were killed and another person received serious injuries when a huge tree uprooted due to heavy gale and rains fell on the Tata Ace small commercial vehicle (SCV) which they were travelling in at Iqbalpur village of Khanapur block.

The youths, belonging to Itikyal village of Raikal block in Jagitial district, were travelling to famous Kuntala waterfalls in Nirmal district, when the accident took place. The deceased were identified as Buchanna and Ravi, while another youth Nikhil was first shifted to Khanapur government hospital and from there to Nizamabad hospital, the police said.

A bulletin from the Telangana State Development and Planning Society, quoting Hyderabad meteorological department reports, said the state has reported 829% excess rainfall compared to normal in the last 24 hours. As against the normal rainfall of 4.5 mm, the state received 41.8 mm in the last 24 hours.

Rajanna Siricilla district recorded the highest rainfall of 128 mm, followed by 113.4 mm in Mulugu, 87.1 mm in Jayashankar, 84.6 mm in Nizamabad, 69.7 mm in Karimnagar, 64.2 mm in Mancherial and 53.3 mm in Siddipet. Out of 33 districts, as many as 15 districts received very heavy rainfall, the bulletin said.

Heavy rains damaged roads and disrupted transport to interior places. At Chintapalli village of Chennur block in Mancherial district, flash floods to Bathukamma stream washed away the state highway disrupting the traffic.

Several projects in Godavari and Krishna basin are filled to the brim due to heavy inflows into the rivers following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas. At Medigadda and Annaram barrages built on Godavari river as part of Kaleshwaram project, the authorities lifted all the gates to let the water to the downstream, as the inflow was more than 4.5 lakh cusecs.

Similar situation is prevailing in Krishna river basin, as Tungabhadra dam, Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs have been filled to the brim due to heavy inflows, forcing the authorities to lift all the gates to release the water to the downstream.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out