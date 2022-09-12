Four killed as heavy rains lash Telangana

Hyderabad

Four people were killed in two different incidents caused by heavy rains that lashed different parts of Telangana, paralysing normal life on Sunday, officials said.

At Fazulnagar village of Vemulawada block in Rajanna Siricilla district, two persons died when the car which they were travelling in got washed away in a flash flood to a local stream.

The police, with the help of local revenue officials, brought the car out of the stream using a JCB excavator. While Ganga (50) and her grandson Kittu (2), who were trapped inside the car, were found dead, her son Naresh and driver Rizwan were rescued. “They were going to Hyderabad to see her daughter,” an official of Vemulawada police station said.

In Nirmal district, two youths were killed and another person received serious injuries when a huge tree uprooted due to heavy gale and rains fell on the Tata Ace small commercial vehicle (SCV) which they were travelling in at Iqbalpur village of Khanapur block.

The youths, belonging to Itikyal village of Raikal block in Jagitial district, were travelling to famous Kuntala waterfalls in Nirmal district, when the accident took place. The deceased were identified as Buchanna and Ravi, while another youth Nikhil was first shifted to Khanapur government hospital and from there to Nizamabad hospital, the police said.

A bulletin from the Telangana State Development and Planning Society, quoting Hyderabad meteorological department reports, said the state has reported 829% excess rainfall compared to normal in the last 24 hours. As against the normal rainfall of 4.5 mm, the state received 41.8 mm in the last 24 hours.

Rajanna Siricilla district recorded the highest rainfall of 128 mm, followed by 113.4 mm in Mulugu, 87.1 mm in Jayashankar, 84.6 mm in Nizamabad, 69.7 mm in Karimnagar, 64.2 mm in Mancherial and 53.3 mm in Siddipet. Out of 33 districts, as many as 15 districts received very heavy rainfall, the bulletin said.

Heavy rains damaged roads and disrupted transport to interior places. At Chintapalli village of Chennur block in Mancherial district, flash floods to Bathukamma stream washed away the state highway disrupting the traffic.

Several projects in Godavari and Krishna basin are filled to the brim due to heavy inflows into the rivers following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas. At Medigadda and Annaram barrages built on Godavari river as part of Kaleshwaram project, the authorities lifted all the gates to let the water to the downstream, as the inflow was more than 4.5 lakh cusecs.

Similar situation is prevailing in Krishna river basin, as Tungabhadra dam, Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs have been filled to the brim due to heavy inflows, forcing the authorities to lift all the gates to release the water to the downstream.

